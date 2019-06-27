Maximo Ibarra Named CEO of Sky Italia

He will take over the reigns of the Comcast-owned European pay TV giant's Italian unit in the fall.

Maximo Ibarra will become the new CEO of Sky Italia, the Italian unit of pan-European pay TV giant Sky, starting on Oct. 1.

Ibarra will report to Andrea Zappia, Sky’s CEO, Continental Europe. Comcast acquired the European pay TV giant in the fall.

“I look forward to working with him on the many opportunities ahead for Sky,” said Zappia about Ibarra.

Ibarra will fill the role, which has been vacant since Zappia, who served as CEO of Sky Italia from 2011, moved to his international role in November. Zappia currently oversees Sky divisions in Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain and Switzerland.

Ibarra will stay at his current position as CEO of Dutch telecom company KPN through September in order to transition in a new team.

His experience ranges across industries in Italy, with leadership roles in marketing and commercial divisions of Fiat, Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Benetton. After running the marketing division at Italy’s Wind Telecom, he was appointed CEO in 2012, becoming CEO of Wind Tre in 2016 after the merger of Wind and Tre Italia.

He is currently also a board member of Mediabanco and teaches digital marketing at Rome’s Luiss Guido Carli University.

“Over the years, Sky has undergone a deep transformation and has become a multi-platform broadcaster and a significant content creator. The launch of our broadband offer will allow us to further expand our business in an area which is crucial to our customers and in which Maximo has vast experience,” said Zappia. “Under Maximo’s leadership we will move towards greater integration and coordination across the group, helping us to compete even more effectively in each of the markets in which we operate.”