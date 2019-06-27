Maxine Peake-Starring Thriller 'Gwen' Goes to RLJE Films, Shudder (Exclusive)

A trio of women battle internal demons and external monsters in William McGregor's debut feature, set for an August theatrical release.

RLJE Films has nabbed the thriller Gwen, William McGregor's feature film debut starring Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Maxine Peake, the British stage and screen star of The Theory of Everything and Silk, ahead of a run on the horror streamer Shudder.

A theatrical and VOD release is first planned from Aug. 16 for the indie about a trio of women battling internal demons and external monsters that had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. "We are excited to go on this joint venture with Shudder, bringing more elevated, thought-provoking content to our genre audiences," Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films, said in a statement.

Gwen — which also stars Jodie Innes, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Richard Harrington — portrays a young girl who struggles with her mother’s mysterious illness, her father's absence and a group of angry villagers threatening to take her farm and must find the strength to guide her family through the darkness.

But as a malevolent presence begins to take grip of her home, it becomes apparent there is a greater evil that may be too strong to overcome.

Gwen was produced by Hilary Bevan Jones and Tom Nash. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Emily Gotto from Shudder, which originally took the North American rights to Gwen from Great Point Media.