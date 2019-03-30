NAACP Image Awards: Maxine Waters Urges Trump "Needs to be Impeached"

"I got the gavel and I'm not afraid to use it," the Congresswoman said while accepting the Chairman's Award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters was quick to get political during her acceptance speech after being honored with the Chairman's Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

Taking a moment to address the "haters" who have threatened her and her family, Waters assured that she's unfazed by the "ultra-right wing white supremacists" and "haters who have threatened to kill me and my family and my staff." "I've gotten four of them convicted. If you come for me, I'm coming for you," she said as the crowd erupted into applause.

Waters also took aim at President Donald Trump, who she says "needs to be impeached." "So I haven't forgotten about 45. He's appointed an attorney general who thinks he can hold the special council's report from the American people," she said about the current report by Robert Mueller about Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election. "I still think he needs to be impeached."

During her speech, Waters also addressed American institutions that have overlooked women and minorities. "The jig is up," she said. The congresswoman added that she created the first sub-committee on diversity and inclusion in the history of the U.S. conference.

"I have the honor of being adopted by millennials as their Auntie Maxine and I'm so proud of their growing influence and presentation. It's a growing day in America. Women, people of color, LGBTQ Americans and millennials have growing power and my committee is a testament to it," she said.

During her speech, Waters didn't shy away from listing her accomplishments as a congresswoman. "After a long career journey, tonight I stand before you as the first woman and the first African American to chair the powerful U.S. House Financial Services Committee. And it is indeed an honor to hold the chairwoman's gavel and yes, I got the gavel and I'm not afraid to use it."

Each year the Chairman's Award is given to someone that demonstrates exemplary public services and uses their public platform to create agents of change. Previous recipients include Forest Whitaker, Eric Holder, Jussie Smollett, Charles Ogletree and William Lucy.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast on TV One.