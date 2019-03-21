Maya Erskine's 'Plus One' Goes to RLJE Films

Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan's wedding comedy, also toplined by 'Vinyl' star Jack Quaid, was picked up before a world premiere at Tribeca.

RLJE Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan's romantic comedy Plus One, which features PEN15 star Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, ahead of its world premiere at Tribeca.

RLJE is understood to have paid low seven figures for the movie produced by Ross Putman alongside Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films and Studio71. A summer 2019 release is in the works.

Written and directed by Chan and Rhymer, Plus One stars Erskine and Quaid (the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid) as longtime friends Alice and Ben, late 20-somethings who, after seeing everyone they know decide to get married, agree to be each other's plus-one as they endure an endless parade of weddings.

"We're excited to be releasing Plus One just in time for wedding season. With rising stars Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine leading the hilarious cast, we know audiences will fall in love with this film," Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films, said in a statement.

The film also stars Ed Begley Jr., Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Brianne Howey, Jon Bass and Finn Wittrock. The producer credits are shared by Putman, Jeremy Reitz, Deborah Liebling, Greg Beauchamp, Chan and Rhymer.

Stiller executive produced through his Red Hour Films banner with Nicholas Weinstock and Jackie Cohn, while Michael Schreiber and Dan Weinstein executive produced for Studio71. Lunacy Productions' Stu Pollard and Harris McCabe, Inwood Road Films' James Short and John Short, and Milan Chakraborty also executive produced.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Verve acting for the filmmakers.