Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer to Star in 'Please Baby Please'

Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough will star in period drama Please Baby Please.

Amanda Kramer will direct the project that follows newlyweds Suse and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal 1950's Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary into the couple’s own sexual identity.

Kramer co-wrote with Noel David Taylor. Rob Paris is producing under his Paris Film Inc. banner alongside Gül Karakiz Bildik.

CAA Media Finance is handling sales and arranged the financing for the feature, which is due to begin production in Feb. 2020.

Hawke, repped by CAA and Untitled, was last in theaters with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and previously worked with Kramer on thriller Ladyworld.

Plummer currently stars in Hulu’s John Green series Looking for Alaska. He is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin and Zoom Talent.

Riseborough, who is repped by Untitled Entertainment, the U.K.'s Independent and Felker Toczek, will star in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of The Grudge.