Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris as Biden's Running Mate: "That's Spicy"

Following the news that Joe Biden picked California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, frequent Harris impersonator Maya Rudolph reacted to the news in an interview and Zoom call with Entertainment Weekly.

"Oh, shit," Rudolph told the outlet upon hearing the news. During the presidential debates, Rudolph frequently played Harris on Saturday Night Live, while her castmates tackled other political figures and former presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

"Somebody's gonna be very busy now," said Wanda Sykes, who was also a guest on the Zoom call.

Addressing the return of SNL, Rudolph went on to say, "I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there," she joked.

Rudolph, who is Emmy-nominated this year for impersonating Harris on the variety sketch show, continued to share her reaction as well as the joy of being recognized with the nomination, "I'm just as surprised as you are, guys." She added, "That's spicy."

Speaking of SNL once more, the actress and comedian went on to say, "I don't know that I'm ready to go right this minute, but it's so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it's my true love."