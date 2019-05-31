Maya Rudolph Talks Reuniting with Fred Armisen for 'Forever,' Brought Together by Natasha Lyonne

Rudolph reveals how the Amazon series came to be, and what she loves about working with her co-star Armisen, saying, "I'm genuinely just a fan of his."

Audiences have Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne to thank for the team-up of comedy actors Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen for Amazon's Forever. "It was actually Natasha's idea. She said Fred and I should play a couple," Rudolph told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable.

"They love each other so much," Lyonne, who has been dating Armisen since 2014, added.

Rudolph spoke about her love for Armisen, saying, "I'm genuinely just a fan of his. He makes me laugh, and he's bullshit. There's no drama. He doesn't come and be like, 'Oh my god, I lost my arm last night,' like there’s nothing. We both made a pact, 'We're grown-ups now and we want to enjoy work, and then go home.'"

The Forever actress also discussed meeting show creator Alan Yang and how the concept of the story came to be. "When we met with Alan Yang, who's such a prolific and great writer, and he said, 'I have some ideas,' and the one that he sent that we both agreed on, he said, 'The two of you play ghosts,' and that was it. 'You're just ghosts.' Then, of course, Alan being Alan, once he really just sent us an outline, it really was about a relationship."

She goes on to explain being "morbidly curious about death," saying, "The more I age and after I created children, I think a lot about life and god, all these people we accumulate and love, and these people that we make on this planet, where the fuck do they all go? And wouldn't it be great if we could hang out with them later? Doesn’t that make it less scary and make it more exciting? That's what I think about, but then the funny part was really the idea of the show really just about the banality of marriage."

The full Comedy Actress Roundtable is set to air June 23 on SundanceTV. Rudolph appears on the roundtable panel along with Regina Hall, Jane Fonda, Natasha Lyonne, Alex Borstein, Tiffany Haddish and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.