Maya Rudolph Reveals Kids of 'SNL' Alumni Put on "Delightful" Zoom Talent Show

The actress also shared her appreciation for the at-home versions of the Saturday-night variety show when she visited 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on Monday.

Maya Rudolph revealed details of a talent show put on by the children of Saturday Night Live alumni when she visited Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday.

Calling the event "delightful," Rudolph explained that the Zoom talent show was Tina Fey's "brainchild." She added, "We got our older kids to get together and plan it. And as you can imagine, it was pretty great."

In addition to Rudolph and Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey also participated in the event.

While Rudolph shares four children with her partner, Paul Thomas Anderson, only their two youngest performed in the talent show. "They claimed that they had jokes, which is always a little scary cause that's improvised," she said of their performance. "They just ended up doing a lot of bickering in costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was bickering with my daughter, who was holding a sword."

Talent shows are not the only way that the former SNL stars have been using Zoom. "We did a Zoom birthday party for our good friend Paula Pell recently and the wigs, the wigs came out," Rudolph said of her extensive wig collection.

During the Zoom birthday party, Rudolph wore a long red wig and played a character inspired by Netflix docuseries Tiger King. "She was like Carole Baskin, but for dogs," she said of the character. "She had a dog sanctuary. She was pretty hateable."

Rudolph and Seth Meyers last spoke about the current episodes of SNL. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show has aired two episodes filmed from castmembers' homes. Meyers said he found the episodes "fascinating," while Rudolph called them "lovely."

"I loved the very first episode for that. I felt like it really held on to that spirit. It reminded me so much of that spirit of when we worked at that show," she said.

Rudolph then reflected on how they similarly had to make the most of the show after 9/11. "I remember having to come into the writers room and figure out what we were going to do in light of what was going on," she said. "I remember the day that they said, 'Hey, there's anthrax in the building.' And we had a show that week and then we lost our host and then our host came back."

"These things all started flooding back in my head of like, 'Oh yeah, we kept working,'" she continued. "There's a looseness and a joy and a goofiness in those episodes."

Rudolph also shared her favorite moments from the recent at-home episodes, including seeing Kenan Thompson "in a blanket as a costume" and Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"It's all so beautiful. Everybody pitching in and doing it," she said. "Seeing Tom Hanks host that first week, getting to meet people's cats. It's beautiful. It's the spirit of the show that I genuinely love the most."

She also shared the quarantine-themed dinners that she has with her children and Anderson. Rudolph said that she got the idea when Fey sent her a video of her daughters putting together a "themed airline dinner," which featured the girls being waited on by a fake flight attendant.

"Everyone gets an iPad and everyone gets their order taken," she said. "Your dinner's brought to you. And then you have an iPad and possibly a glass of wine and then you watch your show and eat in silence. It was magical."

She noted that her kids loved the themed dinner, while she and Anderson enjoyed eating in silence. "It was pretty awesome," she concluded.

