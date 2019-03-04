Kelly Clarkson, Sophia Bush and More Star in #HerInHERO International Women's Day Campaign

For Women's Day on March 8, Care released a campaign that poses the question, "Who puts the #HerInHERO for you?"

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, humanitarian nonprofit Care released a campaign that poses the question, "Who puts the #HerInHERO for you?" It features prominent voices from the entertainment industry, including Kelly Clarkson, Sophia Bush, Mayim Bialik, Iman, Aisha Hinds, Alexandra Daddario, Jessica Pimentel, Jaime Pressly and Bianca Lawson.

At the top of the video, Clarkson says, "I want to pick my mom. She had no education other than high school, but worked her tail off and made something of herself and became an incredible teacher." Actress Nicole Maines also mentioned her mother, noting, "She never made me feel like I was wrong for being who I am, a transgender child."

Bialik looked beyond her family and cited the late aeronautical engineer Sally Ride as her heroic inspiration. "She was the first American woman to go to space," the actress said. Christina Ochoa claimed marine biologist Sylvia Earle as her hero, saying, "She has pioneered the role of women in STEM and marine sciences, inspiring the lives of young women."

Daddario highlighted one of her friends who is "always there" for her, while Hinds gave a shout-out to many powerful women, saying simply, "Ordinary women doing extraordinary things."

Throughout the video, empowering words such as "Strong," "Bold," "Passionate" and "Courageous" are emblazoned on the screen. The campaign encourages viewers to consider "who puts the her in hero" for themselves.

Watch the full campaign below.