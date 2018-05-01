Mayim Bialik Pays Tribute to 'Blossom' Producer Paul Junger Witt: "He Was Very Gracious, With a Very Warm Smile"

The series' star remembers the "hamish" producer of 'The Golden Girls' and scores of other hit shows, who died April 27.

I was 11 when Paul cast me in my first television job, on a 1987 episode of Beauty and the Beast. I'm pretty sure that's how I got my SAG card. Then, when I was 13, I ended up meeting Paul and [his producing partner] Tony Thomas at the old Renmark Studios. That's where they proposed this Blossom show to me.

Paul was very gracious, with a very warm smile. The word we used was "hamish" — Yiddish for someone who's familiar and friendly. He was about the age of my father then, and I was just a kid, so it felt like I had extra protection on the set. He always had my back when I was dealing with things. I don't have memories of him yelling or being angry, but he had a very firm hand. He had strong opinions.

He and Tony really were an amazing team. They were at all our run-throughs, all of our tapings. And at the time, they had such an empire on TV. Empty Nest, Nurses and Golden Girls were all on. So, to me, it felt like our show was just this little part of that. And I just really enjoyed being a little part of that Paul Witt universe.

