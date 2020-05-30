L.A. Mayor Garcetti Implements Curfew for Los Angeles Following Protests

The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. beginning Saturday night for downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Saturday afternoon he is imposing a mandatory 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for downtown Los Angeles this weekend.

"Whether you wear a badge or whether you hold a sign, I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and step back for a moment," Garcetti said in the conference. "To allow our firefighters to put out the flames. To allow our peace officers to re-establish some order. And, to let them protect your rights to be out there."

Garcetti added in a tweet that the curfew applies specifically to downtown Los Angeles.

"Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.," he wrote.

The move comes after Saturday's clash in the Fairfax District between protestors LAPD officers in tactical gear, following a peaceful demonstration in Pan Pacific Park.

LAPD declared the Fairfax Avenue protest an unlawful assembly after cruisers were set on fire and other vehicles' windows were smashed. Officers shot beanbags, rubber bullets and sprayed tear gas into the crowd.

Saturday marks the fourth day of protests seen in Los Angeles, which are part of several across the United States against police brutality targeting African Americans. The protests follow the death of George Floyd, who prosecutors say was murdered by now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday evening.