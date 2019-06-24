'Annabelle Comes Home' Star Mckenna Grace to Topline and Produce 'Rabbit Cake' (Exclusive)

Susan Johnson ('To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before') will direct the adaptation for Amazon Studios.

Mckenna Grace, the rising actress who stars in the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home, is now breaking new ground by becoming one of the youngest producers in Hollywood.

The 12-year-old is attached to star in and will produce Rabbit Cake, the adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Annie Hartnett set up at Amazon Studios.

Susan Johnson, who helmed Netflix's sensation To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, will direct from a screenplay by Black List scribe Allie Hagan.

Grace will produce along with Alix Madigan and her Mad Dog Films banner. Madigan was nominated for an Oscar for producing the 2010 drama Winter’s Bone.

Cake centers on a unique young girl named Elvis Babbitt whose head is filled with facts. When her mother drowns while sleepwalking, the girl decides to investigate the strange circumstances, going on a journey to figure our her place in the world and finding comfort in the people and animals of her Alabama town.

The novel, named a best book of the year from Kirkus, Chicago Review of Books, Minnesota Public Radio and others, has been described as a dark comedy exploring the endurance of humor after loss.

Paradigm packaged the project and deal on behalf of the producers and filmmakers.

The deal could very well make Grace perhaps the youngest producer ever of a studio movie. Marsai Martin was 14 when she acted as an executive producer on her Universal comedy Little, released earlier this year. Maddox Jolie-Pitt was 16 when he acted as an executive producer on documentary First They Killed my Father.

Grace is already known as one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. She is one of the stars of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters reboot and is starring in Amazon’s coming-of-age movie Troop Zero, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. She appeared as the young Danvers in several flashbacks in the billion dollar-grossing Captain Marvel, and also appeared in Netflix’s acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

Annabelle Comes Homes, in which she plays the daughter of the paranormal investigators played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, opens June 26.

Grace is represented by Paradigm, Management 360, and Hanson, Jacobson. Johnson is repped by CAA and Management 360. Hagan is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.