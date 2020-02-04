'McQueen' Director to Helm Marianne Faithfull Biopic With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star Lucy Boynton

Altitude has boarded worldwide sales rights for the film, with casting now underway for the role of Mick Jagger.

The long-gestating biopic of British music icon Marianne Faithfull is gathering steam.

Ian Bonhôte, who landed two BAFTA nominations for his acclaimed Alexander McQueen documentary McQueen, has now been lined up to direct Faithfull, with Bohemian Rhapsody and The Politician star Lucy Boynton already tapped for the lead role. Production is set to start this fall.

Altitude has also acquired worldwide sales rights to the film, with Julia Taylor-Stanley (Coriolanus) of Artemis Films and Colin Vaines (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool) of Synchronistic Pictures producing. Andee Ryder, producer of McQueen, will also produce for Misfits Entertainment, with Boynton also serving as an executive producer alongside Julian Bird and Abi Gadsby from Lorton Entertainment, Francois Ravard, Gideon Wittenberg and Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall for Altitude. Hilary Davis (Belle) is a co-producer. Financing comes from Lorton (Diego Maradona, Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Oasis: Supersonic).

“I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian,” said Faithfull.

Set in London in the mid-1960s, Faithfull will chronicle the star's roller coaster journey from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl of 17, finding fame as a pop idol, living through hedonistic times and a tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger that inspired some of their greatest songs, to being a homeless drug addict in Soho.

Her decline took her to the edge, but through her determination not to be known as just a footnote in rock and roll history, she fought her way back, going on to make 21 albums, including the classic Broken English and more recent Negative Capability.

"I fell in love with this project the second I read it so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of telling Marianne’s story both as an actor and, for the first time, as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team," said Boynton. "I can’t wait to really get started."

Casting is currently underway for the role of Mick Jagger with casting director Sarah Crowe, BAFTA-nominated for The Personal History of David Copperfield on board.

“This has been a cherished project for years and working with Lucy and Ian in bringing Marianne’s incredible story to the screen is an exciting collaboration and meeting of minds,” said Taylor-Stanley.