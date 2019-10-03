'Mean Girls' Cast Raise Money for Thirst Project on Oct. 3

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, Daniel Franzese, Jan Caruana and Stephanie Drummond teamed up to film a video to urge fans to donate to the organization, which donates fresh water wells to developing countries to bring clean water to those that need it.

The cast of Mean Girls joined forces to raise money for the Thirst Project on Thursday, which is so fetch.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, Daniel Franzese, Jan Caruana and Stephanie Drummond teamed up to film a video to promote their mission, which was shared on social media.

Oct. 3 has become known as Mean Girls day by fans of the film, after a line in the film when Bennett's Aaron Samuels asks Lohan's Cady Heron what the date is.

"Today, of course, I'll ask you what day it is," Bennett said at the start of the video. Franzese continued, "We're also going to ask that you give."

Seyfried added that in honor of the date, the cast of the film was asking fans to donate to the Thirst Project. The organization donates fresh water wells to developing countries to bring clean water to those that need it.

Lohan added, "We all know Cady was from Africa, but this year we want to help building a well in Uganda."

Bennett later explained that it only costs $8,000 to build a well for an entire village, while Seyfried added that each well will bring water to 500 people for the rest of their lives.

"In honor of Oct. 3, we're asking that you give just $3," said Chabert before she instructed viewers to donate at my.thirstproject.org/meangirls.

Bennett concluded the video by reciting his famous line. "I guess there's nothing left to say but, 'Hey guys, what day is it?'" he asked before his former cast mates answered that it was Oct. 3.

Watch the full clip below.