Tonys: 'Mean Girls' Cast Performs "Where Do You Belong?" and "Meet the Plastics"

With a staggering 12 nominations — including best musical and best book of a musical— Tina Fey's stage adaptation of her beloved 2004 film just might steal the show.

Tina Fey is celebrating Mean Girls' success tonight at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, where the cast — including nominees Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Weiners) and Grey Henson (Damian) — lit up the stage with an incredible medley number.

Though Mean Girls has a staggering 12 nominations — including best musical and best book of a musical — the show may walk away empty-handed, as The Hollywood Reporter's own chief theater critic David Rooney predicts. Still, it's worth noting that the musical has been playing at 100 percent capacity and averaging $1.4 million per week since the start of previews. In just 12 weeks, Mean Girls has already grossed more than $17 million.

Here, THR tracks Mean Girls' best and biggest moments at the 2018 Tonys, starting with Fey introducing the cast's performance of "Where Do You Belong?" and "Meet the Plastics," the former about confirming to the status quo in high school and the latter about queen bee Regina George's reign over every student.

"All four of tonight's best musical nominees are based on movies, but only one of these movies paid for my boat. When Cady Heron relocates from the wilds of Africa to the wilds of high school in suburban Illinois, she knows no one and nothing about the unspoken rules, self-deprecating code and blood geudges of girl world. Luckily, she meets Damian and his art freak best friend Janice, who take Cady under their wing, at least until she is lured away by the shinier, more powerful queen bee Regina George," Fey said before the cast hit the stage. "To help us figure out where we belong, please welcome the outstanding company of Mean Girls."

During the performance, Henson's Damian and Barrett Wilbert Weed's Janice Ian warned Cady (played by Erika Henningsen) about the dangers of associating herself with Regina George and her "shiny, fake and hard" friends. When Louderman's Regina took the stage with her fellow Plastics, the best lead actress in a musical nominee's strong vocals vibrated throughout Radio City as she belted about the "massive deal" that her character is.

When Fey first found out that the Broadway adaptation of her iconic 2004 comedy scored 12 Tony nominations, she was brought to tears — the good kind, of course. As she told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb last month, the recognition from the theater community has validated the five years of hard work she put in to extend Cady Heron and the Plastics' legacy on stage.

"I cried in the middle of Equinox, and I was not the first, I'm sure, and I won't be the last. It was sweaty tears," the Saturday Night Live alum joked at the time. "And I realized I've never cried over an Emmy or a Golden Globe. It must have meant more to me than I realized because I'm just so proud of this show and everybody involved."