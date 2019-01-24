The Meaning Behind The Bracelet Donned by Well-Armed Stars

Zendaya, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Selena Gomez, and Cindy Crawford are all wearing a pencil-inspired bangle from Beverly Hills brand Tzuri that benefits Pencils of Promise.

A stack of bangles marked by the ubiquitous Cartier Love bracelet has long been a stylish status accent in Hollywood and beyond. But lately, another bangle has been on heavy rotation among the stars.

That's the signature pencil-inspired bracelet from Tzuri that's been spotted on the wrists of Jessica Alba, Nina Agdal, Vanessa Hudgens, Cindy Crawford and her fellow supermodel daughter Kaia, Zendaya, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and more. The Beverly Hills-based brand, founded in 1980 by philanthropist and longtime diamond industry vet Zuri Mesica, launched its own fine jewelry line two years ago created with the mantra "express yourself."

The pencil bracelets are part of The Expression Collection by Tzuri that debuted in 2016 to convey a message of social consciousness. A portion of sales are donated to the non-profit humanitarian group Pencils Of Promise, started by Adam Braun (brother of Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun) that is dedicated to increasing educational opportunities for children around the world.

Other Pencils of Promise partners include Creative Artists Agency, Stuart Weitzman, Estee Lauder Companies, Elizabeth Arden and Warby Parker Eyewear. Stuart Weitzman's three-year partnership alone has funded the building of six schools to date.

“The pencil signifies freedom in the hands of a child," Mesica told The Hollywood Reporter. "I designed this collection as a constant symbol and tribute to strengthen the freedom of expression and support global education. In all of my 40 years in this business, never before have I seen this kind of reaction. Celebrities want to make a difference and crave this kind of connection to their communities, what they do, what they eat, what they wear--that is the sign of this generation."

Adorned with a diamond-encrusted tip and eraser, the limited-edition, unisex design comes in white, yellow, rose, or black gold (starting at $2,000 for the diamond-tipped style and $30,000 and up for full diamond embellishment). there are also earrings, rings and necklaces featuring the patented pencil motif ($700 – $10,000).

The Hollywood industry has also taken notice of Mesica’s vision and workmanship. Nik and Jax Production (the producers behind commercials for Reebok, Adobe and Intel, and programming for Showtime, GSN and CNN) are featuring Mesica in a new project tentatively titled “The Craftsman.” The docu-series, about story-rich artisans creating inspiring works, is currently in production for a major content provider.

There are plans for a flagship Tzuri boutique in Beverly Hills by the end of the year. And to further the message behind his pencil jewelry, Mesica has designed a Plexiglass installation called The Expression Wall that will give people an opportunity to express themselves via an innovative, life-size writing board and erasable markets--set to launch this spring in Los Angeles, New York and Miami. The concept started on the brand's website, where users have been able to create and post their own designs on a virtual wall since last month.

"This allows people to enjoy an interactive side to The Expression brand,” he says. “I envision this wall as a unifying place for anyone who wants to create and share something empowering.”