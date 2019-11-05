Media Access Awards to Honor 'The Good Doctor,' 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' and Nyle DiMarco (Exclusive)

The annual ceremony celebrating disability representation, in partnership with Easterseals, also will honor 'New Amsterdam' and 'NCIS: New Orleans'

The 40th annual Media Access Awards will recognize The Good Doctor, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Nyle DiMarco at its Nov. 14 ceremony in Beverly Hills, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Founded by Norman Lear, Fern Field and Norman G. Brooks and presented in partnership with nonprofit disability services provider Easterseals, the Media Access Awards recognizes films, television shows and individuals who promote positive representation of people with disabilities. This year's ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by longtime Easterseals supporter Joe Mantegna and former honoree Shoshana Stern, with presenters who include actors Camryn Manheim, CJ Jones, Coby Bird, Zack Gottsagen, John Hawkes, Darryll "Chill" Mitchell, Kurt Yaegar and Timothy Omundson, plus New Amsterdam producers David Schulner and Peter Horton.

"Changing the way people view disabilities begins with shifting the culture around the on-screen representation of this minority group and continues by opening doors to opportunities to ensure inclusivity," Media Access Awards co-CEOs Deborah Calla and Allen Rucker said in a joint statement. "The honorees of this year's awards are driving today's representation, spreading inclusion and diversity and paving the road for the future."

This year's honorees, selected by the diversity committees of the professional guilds:

PGA George Sunga Award: The Peanut Butter Falcon producers Albert Berger, Christopher Lemole, Lije Sarki, David Thies, Ron Yerxa and Tim Zajaros

SAG-AFTRA Disability Awareness Award: The Ruderman Foundation's Jay Ruderman

SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award: advocate, producer, model and actor Nyle DiMarco (Station 19, Dancing With the Stars, America's Next Top Model)

WGA West Evan Somers Memorial Award: NCIS: New Orleans writer Katherine Beattie

Casting Society of America Award: New Amsterdam casting directors David Caparelliotis and Lauren Port

Visionary Award: The Good Doctor writer-producers Erin Gunn, Mark Rozeman, David Renaud and David Shore

Christopher Reeve Acting Scholarship: actress Lauren "Lolo" Spencer (Give Me Liberty)

"We congratulate this year's outstanding honorees — each working to diversify modern storytelling and shine a light on many talented artists with disabilities," Easterseals Southern California CEO Mark Whitley said in a statement. "As an organization committed to advancing greater inclusion and disability representation across entertainment, we know what a pivotal role the honorees play in helping change people's perceptions about disability, challenging stigmas and showing what true inclusion means."

The Hollywood Reporter is a gold sponsor of the Media Access Awards, alongside the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Bunim/Murray Productions, Comcast NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment. CBS Corporation, David & Molly Pyott Foundation, Walt Disney Television Creative Talent & Development and Kevin Bright are platinum sponsors, and Starz and RespectAbility are silver sponsors. In addition to the CSA and the industry guilds, Gold Pictures also is a friend and partner.