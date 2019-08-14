Media Stocks Hammered As Markets Plunge

A day after CBS said it would merge with Viacom, shares of both fell more than the broader markets on a bad day for Wall Street.

It was in inauspicious first day of trading for Viacom and CBS post their announcement they'd merge to form a single company dubbed ViacomCBS, falling 8 percent and 9 percent, respectively, as stocks — media shares, in particular — were hammered Wednesday on concerns the economy is headed for recession.

The S&P 500 dropped 3 percent on Wednesday when 48 of the 50 media stocks tracked by The Hollywood Reporter fell, the exceptions being World Wrestling Entertainment, up 1 percent, and Helios and Matheson Analytics, the parent of MoviePass that is a less-than penny stock and is fighting for its mere survival.

Among the big losers were the theater chains, with Cinemark and Imax off 4 percent while iPic Entertainment, which runs a string of theaters with luxurious seating and extravagant dining options collapsing 24 percent, eight days after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

While movies are presumed "rescission-proof" because Americans flock to theaters in hard times, the presumption is largely a myth, particularly when tickets can cost north of $10 apiece and when streaming media offers on-demand viewing of films and TV shows for less than $17 a month.

That said, the leader in premium streaming, Netflix, also dropped 4 percent on Wednesday, while Amazon dipped 3 percent, as did YouTube parent, Alphabet. New-media giants Facebook and Twitter fell 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, and Snap, which runs Snapchat, fell 4 percent. Roku, a normally highflying streaming TV company, also dipped 4 percent.

The sell-off in stocks Wednesday followed an inversion of the yield curve, meaning short-term Treasury notes rose above long-term notes, suggesting that investors have little confidence in the economy right now.

The stock-market swoon caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who, in a tweet, blamed the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates. "CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE! We should easily be reaping big Rewards & Gains, but the Fed is holding us back. We will Win!" the president tweeted.

In another tweet, Trump said: "Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut." He also called Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell "clueless."