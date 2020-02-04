Mediapro Studio Hires Orange Entertainment for Global Expansion

The Spanish group, which is backing new projects by Woody Allen and Jaume Collet-Serra, has tapped the global consultancy to help pick new international features to co-finance and produce.

Spain's Mediapro Studio has hired L.A.-based film consultancy Orange Entertainment to scout and review new film projects for Mediapro to co-finance and produce.

The agreement, unveiled Tuesday by Mediapro's director of global content Javier Méndez and Orange Entertainment CEO Mirjam Wertheim, will see Orange tap its global network of indie film contacts to highlight promising scripts and packages at an early stage. The focus will be on international, English-language productions.

Mediapro is Spain's largest independent production company and has produced more than 50 features as well as numerous television series and documentaries. Upcoming projects include Woody Allen's new movie, Rifkin's Festival, which shot in Spain and stars Christoph Waltz, Elena Anaya and Louis Garrel; as well as Official Competition, from Argentinean directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, which will star Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz. On the TV side, Mediapro has co-produced such series as HBO's The New Pope, starring Jude Law, and recently signed a co-development and co-production agreement with Sony Pictures Television to produce a Latin American thriller series Implacables: Mexico, which SPT will distribute in the U.S., Latin America and Canada and Mediapro will distribute in the rest of the world.

“Orange Entertainment is the best partner we could have to undertake our goal of increasing The Mediapro Studio's foray into film production internationally, with independent quality projects that guarantee us global distribution and reassert our place as a key player in international cinema production,” said Méndez.

Orange, run by Dutch industry veteran Wertheim, works mainly with such independent distributors as Spain's A Contracorriente, Italy's Lucky Red, Madman in Australia, U.K.'s Artificial Eye/Curzon and Music Box in the U.S. to identify art house and crossover projects with both creative and commercial appeal. Orange has recently expanded its business to act as a consultant for producers and financiers, advising on acquisitions, packaging, production and funding of indie feature films.

“Identifying quality film projects has always been the essence of our company,” said Wertheim, calling the Mediapro agreement “a natural next step for us to get access to interesting content at an earlier stage. This can help all our clients at once.”



