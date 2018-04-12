Media's New Exodus: Who's Been Hired, Fired or Retired in a Wild Year

Last year saw a slew of famous faces leave their longtime posts.

Over the past year, #MeToo upheaval has coincided with the departures (for different reasons) of several masthead-toppers to create a New York media landscape that looks very different from the way it did 12 months ago.

Voluntary, nonscandalous resignations notwithstanding, the immediate questions in the aftermath of an ignominious exit have been when and where — in some cases, if — said individuals would make their comebacks. For now, most of these fallen media stars are staying quiet, social media accounts suddenly hushed. Only a few are openly casting about for their next act: Former Fox News host Eric Bolling, for one, has appeared on CNN and The 700 Club (as well as at the White House). His Twitter bio reads: "Free Agent now."

In many cases, the turnover has resulted in more diverse faces coming to the forefront — Emily Nemens replaced Lorin Stein as Paris Review editor April 5 — and sparked a more thoughtful and intentional consideration of who gets to rise to the highest positions of power and influence.

Says Christiane Amanpour, whose eponymous show is now airing in Charlie Rose's old PBS time slot, "It's about time that more competent, proven and experienced women occupy these very important seats."

The chef is divesting from his 24-restaurant Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, which is now under the leadership of Lidia Bastianich and Nancy Silverton and will be renamed. Batali is "still figuring out [his] stuff," he told The New York Times April 2, and will travel to work with refugees in Rwanda and Greece later this month.

Since his Nov. 29 firing, Lauer has been spotted by paparazzi in the Hamptons, where he recently moved out of the home he shared with now-estranged wife Annette Roque. After resigning in the wake of O'Reilly and Roger Ailes' harassment scandals, Fox's Shine was rumored for a White House communications post, but it hasn't happened (yet). The lenser's feature in Vogue's March 2018 issue may be his last, as Conde Nast declared in January it wouldn't be "commissioning any new work" from Testino and Weber.

The ex-Fox News star's fans can still tune in to his daily briefings, paying $49.95 a year to access his No Spin News on BillOReilly.com. The photographer has referenced (and denied) the harassment allegations against him in blog posts on his website. "There was no time to go and cry or bang my fists against the wall," he wrote March 1 from Florida of first hearing about the claims.

Although banned from Conde Nast, Richardson still posts photos on his Instagram account, including during a Feb. 19 trip to Mount Rushmore. Ex-Glamour editor Leive remains active online and off, posting photos (like her recent Passover spread) and signal-boosting social causes, like co-hosting Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards' Make Trouble book party with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Welteroth signed with CAA in January to pursue opportunities in film, TV, digital, branding, endorsements and speaking. In January, Carter embarked on a six-month "garden leave" at a rented home in France's Provence region.

