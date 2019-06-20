BET Awards: Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby and More Join Performers Lineup

The awards show will also have a special tribute to Nipsey Hussle that will feature John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled.

As the countdown begins for the 19th annual BET Awards this Sunday (June 23), BET Networks is announcing the final additions to its lineup of performers and presenters.

Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds have been added as performers. They join a previously announced list that includes Cardi B, Migos, Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, H.E.R. and Lizzo.

Rounding out the list of slated presenters are Raphael Saadiq, television personalities La La Anthony and Ayesha Curry, actor Larenz Tate, comedian/actress Amanda Seales, Rev. Al Sharpton, singer-actress Ryan Destiny, singer-actor Jacob Latimore, actor Damson Idris, actor Mike Colter, actress Jodie Turner-Smith and director Melina Matsoukas.

Hosted by Regina Hall, the 2019 BET Awards will also posthumously honor rapper-entrepreneur-community activist Nipsey Hussle with the Humanitarian Award accompanied by a special tribute performance featuring John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG. Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Tyler Perry’s multi-faceted career as an actor, screenwriter, producer, director and entrepreneur will be saluted with the Ultimate Icon Award.

Cardi B leads the nominees tally with a total of seven nominations. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole are tied with four nominations each. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai follow with three nominations each.

The BET Awards 2019 will simulcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23 (8 p.m. ET) across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. The networks include BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo. The show will also simulcast for the first time on BET Africa, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K., South Korea and France.

