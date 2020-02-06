Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake Unveil Uplifting New Song "Believe"

The inspirational new song dropped on Friday along with a powerful accompanying video. On top of an atmospheric, modern-gospel beat, the duo ask a higher power to "watch over me."

When Meek Mill teased that his new collaboration with Justin Timberlake was "for motivational purposes only," he wasn't kidding.

"Believe" dropped on Friday along with a powerful accompanying video. On top of an atmospheric, modern-gospel beat, the duo ask a higher power to "watch over me."

A Bible reading of Judgment Day then adds to the uplifting message of the tune: "There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what will come of the world. When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift your heads, because your redemption is coming."

The music video centers on a mother and daughter who are forced to watch the father of the family be taken away from their home in handcuffs. As the father serves time in jail, the daughter embarks on a boxing career.

The rapper then seemingly pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle after being seen holding on to a piece of jewelry, which includes pendants of the late rapper. Mill recently paid tribute to Hussle at the Grammy Awards.

The song marks the first return to music for Timberlake after releasing his Man of the Woods album in 2018.

Listen to "Believe" and watch the video below:

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.