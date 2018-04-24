Meek Mill Released From Prison

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive," the rapper said in a statement.

After being incarcerated since November for violating his probation, the Supreme Court has granted rapper Meek Mill bail.

In a statement to Billboard, Mill said: “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct," he continued. "Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Mill's release from prison. "@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree #GoSixers," he wrote.

Last week, Mill told CNN's Don Lemon that he was optimistic that he was going to get out of jail sooner than later. "I don't really try to get my hopes up from that court room right there," Meek said. "I feel like I will be free one day. I think I'll be able to get my chance pretty soon. My time coming."

