Meek Mill Talks Getting Off Probation, Debuts 'Free Meek' Sneak Peek on 'The Late Show'

Meek Mill stopped by The Late Show for a guest appearance on Thursday night, ahead of Free Meek's premiere on Amazon coming next Friday.

The Philly native spoke on getting off probation when he was granted a new trial in July, signing a label deal with Roc Nation and even gave the fans a sneak peek at his Free Meek docuseries.

The scene featured Jay-Z candidly speaking on the need for criminal justice reform throughout America. "People don't really understand what's going on," he begins. "Meek is not the only one. You tell people these stories and you can't believe it. You hear it from a source and this is not fantasy, this is a fact. These are things that are just so far that I have to say something."

Mill even had some advice for the kids. "I always give them advice to chase their dreams. My record label is called Dreamchasers, I always tell them to chase their dreams," Meek says. "I came out of environments where you might have people selling drugs on your step, or a shooting around your neighborhood every night. Some people grew up on love, [while] we were raised on survival. I always tell young kids to be a leader."

Watch Meek Mill on The Late Show below.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.