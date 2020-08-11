Meet the Authors Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Book 'Finding Freedom'

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's anticipated biography centered on the Royal couple released Tuesday.

The anticipated biography centered on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has arrived, but, after reading, it may leave readers wondering who exactly the authors that reportedly gained unique access to the couple are.

The authors behind the new biography Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family (Harper Collins) are longtime royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Their new book arrives following the announcement earlier this year that Prince Harry and Markle would be stepping down as senior members of the Britain's royal family. Since then, the pair have moved to the U.S. but are still subject to British tabloids and rumored tensions within the family.

The book, which offers exclusive details of the couple's life together, marks the authors' first book together. Though their first written about the couple, Scobie and Durand are no strangers to all things Royals. Scobie's titles include being the royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, a contributor to ABC News and Good Morning America. The London-based writer also serves as a host for ABC’s popular royal podcast, The HeirPod.

Scobie has covered the royals for over eight years, covering milestones including the engagements and weddings of both Prince Harry and William. He's also followed Markle, Prince William and Kate on their engagements around the world.

Meanwhile, Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has conducted multiple interviews with members of the royal family, having spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. She also serves as a contributor for Elle magazine and O, The Oprah Magazine.

Of the book Scobie and Durand said they aim to "portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed."

Finding Freedom may be centered on Prince Harry and Markle, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied that they had anything to do with the book. In an interview with The Times. Scobie assured that despite speculations, the couple did not speak to either he or Durand for their book. "The book doesn’t claim to have any interviews with Harry and Meghan. And nor do we," he said.

It can be questioned as to how exactly the writers were able to have unique access but the authors attribute the accounts they chronicle of the couple to interviews conducted with 100 unnamed sources "who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides," Scobie said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world," Harper Collins said of the book in a press release.

Throughout the book, Scobie and Durand offer details on Harry and Markle's engagement, an alleged rift between Prince Harry and William, tensions existing between Markle and Middleton and more.

"Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated," the authors said.

Finding Freedom is available now.