Meet the Designer Who Re-Created Neil Armstong’s X15 Space Suit For 'First Man'

Costume designer Mary Zophres teamed up with artist Ryan Nagata to make a replica of Armstrong's space suit in the Damien Chazelle film.

When First Man costume designer Mary Zophres signed on to develop the fashion worn by Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy and others in the Damien Chazelle film, she knew she had to create costumes that were as “historically accurate” as possible, including the spacesuits worn by the astronauts.

“We wanted to get them as close to looking like they came from NASA as possible, so we reached out to Ryan [Nagata] and he was an invaluable source throughout the whole film,” Zophres told The Hollywood Reporter’s Magic Hour on the spacesuits. “I thought I knew a lot about the space program, but he has an encyclopedic knowledge of it.”

Nagata, a prop maker and artist, has had an interest in space and spacesuits ever since he first watched Ron Howard’s 1995 film Apollo 13, and even re-created his own Apollo suit at age 14.

“I didn’t know anything about Ryan until I started prepping First Man, and my set costumer Mark Avery was doing some research and he came across Ryan’s Instagram account, and all I remember is scrolling down at all the photos and being blown away,” Zophres said.

Nagata, who was at first hesitant to jump on the Chazelle project, re-created the X15 suit, as well as the Snoopy caps and gloves worn by the astronauts. He worked closely with one of the film’s technical consultants, Gen. Joe Engle, the last living X15 pilot. “He said that I did a really good job,” he said.

“When this arrived for the first time and we fit it on Ryan [Gosling], I was just blown away. It’s just badass,” Zophres said of the suit. “You could tell that he felt this dynamic pilot in it.”

If anyone is wondering where the X15 suit is now, Nagata told THR, “I got to keep it. I think that was part of why I was able to do it because I wanted to keep it.”

