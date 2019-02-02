Meet the Dogs Up For Adoption In Puppy Bowl 2019

Puppy Bowl’s 15th anniversary will feature 93 adoptable dogs from all over the country.

If watching Sunday's Super Bowl isn't up one's alley, then witnessing adorable dogs from all over the country competing in the 15th annual Puppy Bowl might be the viewing choice for this weekend.

Over the past 14 years, Puppy Bowl has featured more than 500 adoptable dogs that have played their hearts out in a miniaturized football game, each representing “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff.” Puppy Bowl XV will bring together 93 dogs from shelters and rescues all over the country and according to Puppy Bowl “Rufferee” Dan Schachner, 2019 is the “biggest year ever.”

“We’ve worked with 50 different shelters in this year’s Puppy Bowl,” Schachner told The Hollywood Reporter. This year’s game will also feature an international pup named Marisol, hailing from an animal sanctuary in Costa Rica.

Schachner explains how the bowl has a “100 percent adoption rate” every year, and includes adult dogs also up for adoption in another event, the Dog Bowl.

“We also have the Dog Bowl which airs the night before for adult dogs, which often languish in shelters and don’t get adopted as quickly as puppies, so we have to highlight them,” Schachner said.

“We have special needs dogs, as well, that often have a hard time getting adopted, so we’re highlighting as many different types of dogs as possible, and yes, they all get adopted by the time we air.”

The learn more about this year’s lineup, head to the Puppy Bowl’s website.

The sports special will air Sunday, Feb 3 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.