'Meet the Press' Reteams With AFI Docs for Second Annual Film Festival

The 2018 Meet the Press Film Festival will be expanded by one day from last year's inaugural event.

Meet the Press is again venturing into the documentary business.

The weekly NBC news show is reteaming with AFI Docs to present a second annual film festival of short political documentaries in Washington, D.C., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The 2018 Meet the Press Film Festival will be held from October 7-9, with an emphasis on stories about people and policy told from a "diversity of perspective," according to NBC materials.

The inaugural 2017 film festival, held over the course of just one day at the Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, screened 16 shorts that were made available for a short period online and on OTT platforms including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV for those not in D.C.

Three of those shorts — Heroine, Edith+Eddie and Knife Skills — went on to be nominated in the documentary shorts category at the 2018 Academy Awards. Other shorts at the festival included director Sharon Liese's Fight for the First, about journalism students studying as rules of the trade changed under the Trump Administration, Julia Meltzer's immigration story From Aleppo to L.A. and Jim Cricci's examination of the realtionship between undocumented workers and Wisconsin's dairy industry Los Lecheros.

Submissions for the 2018 festival will be accepted through Nov. 1 at this link. Shorts must be 40 minutes or less in length, and cannot have been broadcast or screened theatrically in Washington, D.C. prior to the submission entry.

Festival filmmakers will be invited to talk about their titles on NBC's cable and digital platforms, as well as participate in post-film discussions. Last year, NBC contributors including Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Joy Reid served as post-film moderators.