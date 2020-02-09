Oscars: 'Pitch Perfect's' Utkarsh Ambudkar and Questlove Recap the Show With Rap Number

"First up, Janelle let us know who we been coasting/Chris Rock dropping 'cuz he ain't hosting," he started off. "Mr. Pitt congrats on winning your trophy, now please make a seat for 'World War Z.'"

The Mindy Project star Utkarsh Ambudkar joined Questlove at 92nd annual Academy Awards for a rap number recapping the show.

The actor continued to summarize the events of Sunday night over Questlove's funky beat. Adding to the musical numbers of the evening, Ambudkar noted Matthew A. Cherry's win for Hair Love. Once again there was another reference to John Travolta's Idina Menzel flub from the 2014 Oscars.

"Her name is Idina Menzel, Mr. Travolta," the actor rapped. He then finished his number asking a simple favor of the audience.

"Keep an open mind, I'm sure you'll find there's plenty of light for us all to shine," he said.

Ambudkar has starred in Brittany Runs a Marathon, Basmati Blues and The Simpsons. His upcoming projects include Free Guy, Marry Me and The Broken Heart Gallery.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC.