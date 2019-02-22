Meetings With Oliver Stone, Al Pacino and the 'Queer Eye' Cast to be Auctioned by Charitybuzz

From Feb. 26 through March 14, the site will auction off meetings with industry insiders, among other items and experiences, to benefit charitable causes.

What would you pay for lunch with an Emmy-winning producer or to dine with the head of HBO’s drama programming? How about a sit-down with a talent agent to discuss representation?

Those are just a few of the new offerings on charity auction site Charitybuzz, which is launching a special Hollywood-themed package of auctions next week. From Feb. 26 through March 14, the site will auction off meetings with industry insiders, among other items and experiences, to benefit charitable causes.

While the "Hollywood" themed auction will include typical celebrity-based auction experiences — like a meet-and-greet with director Oliver Stone or behind-the-scenes set visit with Al Pacino on his film The Hunt — many of the items/experiences on the block will focus on providing bidders with access to behind-the-scenes industry power players.

"At Charitybuzz, we're constantly figuring out new ways to help our non-profit partners raise more and do more," said Charitybuzz president Ben Erwin. "Through the Hollywood Auction, we're able to tap into the potential of these industry power players who are typically behind the scenes, opening up a new, lucrative vertical for charitable organizations to maximize."

Among the other offerings: meeting with the Fab Five during a Queer Eye set visit; writer's consultation with Francesa Orsi, co-head of HBO's drama programming department; representation meeting with agent Danielle Smith; lunch with head of programming for BBC America Nena Rodrigue; lunch or meeting with Dave Finkel, executive producer and writer (30 Rock); power lunch with executive producer, writer and showrunner Wendy Mericle (Arrow); and professional audition for a co-star role with award-winning casting director Liz Dean.

More information about the lots can be found here.