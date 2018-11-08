Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Are Engaged

The actress posted a cartoon drawing on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Meg Ryan on Thursday took to social media to reveal the news of her engagement to Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp.

The actress posted a drawing of what appears to be her and Mellencamp holding hands with the caption, “ENGAGED!"

The forthcoming marriage would be the second for Ryan, 56, who was previously married to Dennis Quaid from 1991-2001, and marks a possible fourth marriage for Mellencamp, 67. The musician was also married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970-1981 and Victoria Granucci from 1981-1989. Ryan has a son with Quaid, Jack Quaid, who will next star on the Amazon series The Boys. Mellencamp's daughter Teddi Jo Mellencamp-Arroyave joined season eight of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this year.

According to People, the couple began dating in 2010 after the "Pink Houses" singer divorced his third wife of 18 years, model Elaine Irwin. She and Mellencamp split in April 2014 for a few years before reconciling in the spring of 2017. Shortly before they rekindled their relationship, the singer went on The Howard Stern Show and spoke about Ryan, saying, "Oh, women hate me...I love Meg Ryan. She hates me to death."

The engagement follows news that Ryan might star in the Lorne Michaels-produced TV series The Obsolescents.

