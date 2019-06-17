Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

As a result, most Megadeth shows for this year will be canceled.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine on Monday announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. As a result, most of his band's shows for this year will be canceled. He did say, however, that the Megacruise — slated for Oct. 13-18 — will still happen.

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun," Mustaine, 57, shared with fans. "Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more," he added.

Guitarist/singer Mustaine formed Megadeth in Los Angeles in 1983 after getting fired from Metallica, building the group into one of the foremost thrash-metal acts in the world and releasing more than a dozen albums through 2016's Dystopia.

A spokesperson for the group could not be reached for further comment at press time.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.