Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures Exploring Bankruptcy

Eight years after its launch, Annapurna Pictures has retained a law firm to explore bankruptcy protection, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The company, founded in 2011 by Megan Ellison, had evolved over the years from a production-finance entity to include a full-scale distribution arm whose films included Vice and Sorry to Bother You. But rumors of Annapurna's imminent demise have persisted for the past year. Ellison's company was said to have lost so much money — thanks to a string of soft box office performers, including The Sisters Brothers and Destroyer — that it could no longer sustain the hemorrhaging. "The Ellison family is in negotiations to restructure their deals with the banks. They remain in full support of the company and are dedicated to Annapurna’s future," an Annapurna spokesperson says.

Red flags abounded as the company scrapped two high-profile previously greenlit films last year: Jay Roach's untitled Roger Ailes drama and Jennifer Lopez's heist pic Hustlers. Those moves coincided with the departures of two high-level executives, domestic marketing president Marc Weinstock and film chief Chelsea Barnard, and were followed by an announcement earlier this year of a new joint distribution venture with MGM that some saw as Ellison relinquishing power.

The prospect of bankruptcy would be a huge blow to the independent film world. Ellison has been hailed as one of the few executives remaining in an increasingly tentpole-driven industry to champion adult-skewing dramas made at a studio-level budget. As a producer-financier, she backed such films as Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, David O. Russell's American Hustle, Spike Jonze's Her and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's R-rated animated breakout Sausage Party. From an awards standpoint, her track record was impressive given that she is one of the most nominated female producers in Oscar history, with Annapurna nabbing 52 nominations over the past eight years.

But perhaps the biggest looking question is the fate of the James Bond franchise. Annapurna has at least a 50 percent stake in United Artists Releasing. Bond 25, which has been plagued by setbacks including a director switch, star Daniel Craig's ankle injury and at least two peeping tom incidents involving hidden cameras in a bathroom, is scheduled to be released April 8 by UAR (Ellison is also a board member of the UAR). How Annapurna's cash flow issues will effect the MGM tentpole's release will be determined.

Currently, Annapurna has a staff of 80 and a number of film projects in development including the Emily Blunt starrer Not Fade Away, which David O. Russell and John Krasinski are producing and which is based on a 2015 memoir by Rebecca Alexander; and a drama about Harvey Weinstein's epic fall, based on the Pulitzer Prize reporting of The New York Times' Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, that Brad Pitt's Plan B is producing.

On the immediate horizon is Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette?, which Annapurna will release on Aug. 9.