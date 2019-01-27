SAG Awards: Megan Mullally Celebrates Inclusive Casting, Female-Led Films in Monologue

The comedian made her hosting debut during Sunday night's show.

Megan Mullally celebrated some of the entertainment industry's recent accomplishments for her hosting debut during Sunday night's SAG Awards.

During her opening monologue, the comedian was quick to mention the things Hollywood managed to get "right" in 2018.

"In 2018, Hollywood did manage to get a few things right," the comedian said during her opening monologue. "They cast Black people in Black Panther, so that was good. Asian people in Crazy Rich Asians and a green book in Green Book," she said. Of Green Book, she also quipped: "You know there was some executive saying, 'Could the book be white?' " After the audience erupted into laughter, Mullally added: "That was my fave joke."

Mullally also addressed the various female leading roles nominated, including Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy and Emma Stone.

"Roles for women continued to break new ground. Glenn Close played a wife so that's new. Melissa McCarthy portrayed a woman who repeatedly apologizes and asks our forgiveness. I was like, 'what? This is groundbreaking," Mullally joked as McCarthy laughed on.

Mullally also poked fun at married couple and A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. "Emily Blunt played a nanny... and played a mom that wasn't allowed to speak. I mean so great not have to learn any lines am I right? That was really really thoughtful of you John!"

Mullaly also joked that Gaga has been doing her eyeliner "for the last 15 years" and offered her "condolences" to Stone for turning 30. "You had a great run. We're looking forward to your reverse mortgage commercials."

Earlier this month, the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter that for her hosting debut she was focused on "setting the right tone" rather than having anything political because she has a love for actors.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is nationally being simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.