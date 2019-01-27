SAG Awards: Read Host Megan Mullally's Full Monologue

The host took on the success of Hollywood’s diversity efforts, spotlighting the casting in films like 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and the roles of several women nominees.

As the host of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the show’s second host ever, Megan Mullally took on Hollywood’s growing diversity efforts with a series of tongue-in-cheek jokes.

The four-time SAG Awards winner and Will & Grace star started the night by joining Mike Myers, Geoffrey Owens and Yara Shahidi in the opening "I am an actor" segment.

Mullally rounded out the series of personal recountings with a fictional and funny parody about her roller coaster ride to Hollywood stardom before using her monologue to celebrate and satirize how far Hollywood has come in its path to increasing onscreen diversity.

Read the full transcript of Mullally's monologue below:

I’ll never forget my first acting role. The year was 1942. The film was Casablanca, and I had just turned 35. If I didn’t get that role, I was ready to give it all up and go back to my day job as a design engineer on the Manhattan Project. Luckily, I did get the role, and I haven’t stopped working since. Hi, I’m Megan Mullally, and I’m not just an actor, I’m your host.

Hello, good evening. It is my great privilege to welcome you all to the 25th annual SAG Awards. The night where Hollywood finally shines a spotlight on actors. It’s just brave. Look, I mean, c’mon, everyone knows that winning a SAG award is the greatest honor an actor can receive this weekend. But this is the place to be. Look at this room. Lady Gaga is here. Honey, you are crushing it. What a year. A Star Is Born has four nominations tonight. Gaga stars in it, co-wrote the music, currently has two shows running in Vegas and she’s been doing my eyeliner for the last 15 years. Look at this. I wouldn’t trust anyone else. You know you’re the best. She was born that way.

Obviously, we still have a ways to go, but in 2018 Hollywood did manage to get a few things right. They cast black people in Black Panther, so that was good. Asian people in Crazy Rich Asians. Step in the right direction. And a green book in Green Book. You know there was some executive saying, “Um, could the book be white?” That’s my favorite joke.

And to SAG nominee, the beautiful Emma Stone, who just turned 30 — our condolences. You had a great run, like a really great run — extra good. But you know we’re looking forward to your reverse mortgage loan commercials. Chin up.

Roles for women continued to break new ground. Glenn Close played a wife, so that’s new. Yeah. Melissa McCarthy portrayed a woman who repeatedly apologizes and asks our forgiveness. I was like, 'What? This is groundbreaking.'

Emily Blunt played a nanny. And in another film written and directed by her real-life husband John Krasinski, Emily played a mom who wasn’t allowed to speak. So great to not have to learn any lines, am I right? That was really, really thoughtful of you, John. Thank you.

All right, so let’s go.