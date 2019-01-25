Megan Mullally Talks "Setting the Right Tone" With SAG Awards Hosting Gig

Mullally, who is hosting an awards show for the first time, won the best female actor in a comedy prize for 'Will & Grace' at the 2003 SAG Awards.

Ahead of emceeing Sunday's ceremony, the 'Will & Grace' star reveals that she isn't looking to be snarky or political: "I really do love actors and talent. I am geeky that way."

Is there more pressure hosting a show strictly for professional performers?

I would rather that than perform for a bunch of producers and directors. The actors are a little more forgiving. But it is more about setting the right tone and having some fun material, nothing political.

Have you picked up any hosting tips from attending awards shows?

I don't think any of the humor will be snarky, like how the Golden Globes used to get super snarky. I really do love actors and talent. I could have been a casting director or an agent, I am geeky that way. Whenever I see somebody really good in a movie or TV show, I write their name down. I have a list of actors I have always kept.

How can awards shows attract younger viewers?

I may be the oldest woman to ever host an awards show. Whoopi Goldberg and a bunch of women have hosted, but they were younger. So that is not a great selling point. (Laughs.) But I think because I am married to Nick [Offerman] and my Instagram account, I have a little bit younger audience than some other 60-year-old actresses might. But maybe that's wrong.

What are your hopes for the show?

I think acceptance speeches are a big determining factor for how well the show resonates over time. With the SAG Awards, people tend to have speeches that are heartfelt and draw you in. I don't think that my coming out and telling five jokes at the beginning will be what [makes] people go: "She killed it! This is the greatest awards show in the history of the universe!"

