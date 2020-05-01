Meghan Markle Loses First Round in U.K. Privacy Claim

A judge has struck out parts of her case against Britain's 'Mail on Sunday' and its parent company.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has lost an early round in her privacy case against U.K. newspaper Mail on Sunday over its publication of a letter to her estranged father.

Markle is suing for invasion of privacy over a 2018 article that included portions of the letter she had written to Thomas Markle. Her civil lawsuit against the newspaper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, accuses the paper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law.

Associated Newspapers denies the allegations — particularly the claim that the letter was presented in a way that changed its meaning.

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Mark Warby struck out parts of Markle's case, but said they may be revived at a later stage if they are put on a proper legal basis.

Thomas Markle was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems. The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he’d been "ghosted" by his daughter after the wedding.