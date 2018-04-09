Here's What to Gift Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Their Wedding

Save the small kitchen appliances for another wedding.

Planning to send Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a toaster or tea kettle as a wedding gift?

Kensington Palace said Monday the couple would prefer that donations be made to charities instead.

The palace said Harry and Markle "have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about."

The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The charities aid sport for social change, the empowerment of women, conservation, help for HIV sufferers and other causes Harry and Markle have backed.

The seven designated organizations are: CHIVA (Children's HIV Association); Crisis; the Myna Mahila Foundation; Scotty's Little Soldiers — a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage; and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

The charities include @chivaprojects, which supports children growing up with HIV and their families. The charity helps to create a more hopeful and optimistic future for them, ensuring they achieve their greatest potential. https://t.co/W3AQovuL2H pic.twitter.com/BvnZjmzPOl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

.@crisis_uk has also been chosen by the couple. Crisis helps people directly out of homelessness, working side by side with thousands of people each year to help them rebuild their lives and leave homelessness behind for good. https://t.co/k7ZYzI1gbF pic.twitter.com/DTPsARVdc9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Next up is @MynaMahila, which empowers women in Mumbai's slums by providing them with a trusted network, stable employment & the chance to grow as individuals & businesswomen, and breaks taboos around menstrual hygiene. https://t.co/suzul1y9cw pic.twitter.com/eIG3GP6bW7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The couple have also chosen @CorporalScotty, a charity that offers vital support and activities to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces, helping them to smile again. https://t.co/23tYNy7rSC pic.twitter.com/G6CISr2TvU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Also selected is @StreetGames, a charity which uses sport to empower young people to kick-start a cycle of positive change in their own lives. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visited one of the charity's projects together in Cardiff earlier this year. https://t.co/UPY6Nyt2k6 pic.twitter.com/0XQJOL6iNj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The charities also include @sascampaigns, a national marine conservation & campaigning charity, which inspires, unites & empowers communities to take action to protect oceans, beaches, waves & wildlife. https://t.co/J7yExoY411 pic.twitter.com/IpXgh23Y13 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018