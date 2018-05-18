Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Merchandise: What's Royally Selling?

Harry & Meghan mugs, coloring books and even condoms are being touted for those who want something special to mark the big day.

As with almost all royal occasions, Saturday's wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has helped usher in a rather majestic amount of royal merchandise, some good, some bad and some just plain weird (and wholly without official endorsement).

For those looking for something official, the Royal Collection Shop has an elegant range inspired by the mid-thirteenth century Gilebertus doors at St. George's Chapel. Bestsellers include a fine bone china mug ($34) and tankard ($53). Commissioned exclusively by Buckingham Palace, they are both entirely made by hand in England using traditional methods unchanged for 250 years.

For those shopping with a tighter budget and looking for something more edible, you can enjoy an official Iced Cake (made by hand at a family bakery in England) for $27 and Chocolate Truffles (entirely made by hand at a family run chocolatier in England) at $7 for two.

Harrods, London’s famous luxury (not to mention expensive) store at the heart of the city’s upmarket (not to mention expensive) Knightsbridge, has their own range for the big day. You can go old-school with a monogrammed, fine bone china plate ($66) or, for the more practically-minded, a Royal Castle canvas tote bag ($47) which boasts a cute design. There’s also slightly less classier fodder available, such as the rather run-of-the-mill Harry & Meghan mugs ($20) and tea towels ($16) to Royal Wedding playing cards ($7).

Of course, not all of the royal merch is quite so regal.

The fashion-conscious can strut around town with a "Sparkle Like Markle” women's sweatshirt or a “#TeamHarry” top for men from Iwoot (both $34) whilst the more artistic can lend their talents to “Harry and Meghan: A Love Story Coloring Book” with thirty illustrations to be completed ($10). And, for the more lazy, why not pop on a Meghan or Harry face mask ($13 for the pair) or simply park life-size cardboard cut-out of the couple together in your apartment ($39) and wow your friends the next time you invite them over.

For those who believe that one day their prince will come, there’s Royal Wedding Condoms. Described as a “patriotic love sheath” (which sounds like this year’s opening act at Coachella), Crown Jewels have produced limited edition “heritage condoms” for that special moment. The commemorative prophylactics are presented in a musical packsof four which, to get you in the mood, will play ‘God Save the Queen’ and the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ when opened. Don’t forget to stand to attention.

Before you blow this one off though, commemorative condoms for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now commanding auction prices in excess of $135. At just $14, you could watch your investment rise quickly.

And then there’s the downright odd: Pez, royal couple Pez. Not only that, this is a one-of-a-kind Pez. Austrian sweets manufacturer Pez has developed an exclusive souvenir for the wedding, a pair of Harry and Meghan dispensers. This exclusive one-off from the cult brand was auctioned off last week on eBay with all proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation – the winning bid was $9,850. In 2011, a commemorative Pez set of Prince William and Kate Middleton went for over $13,000 to a bidder in Connecticut.

On the streets of London, however, it’s a different story when it comes to commemorative commodities.

A visit to the official Royal shop, a crown jewel’s throw from Buckingham Palace, boasts all kinds of goods and mementos celebrating the Queen and her fam. But the shrine to Meghan and Harry merch remained curiously quiet in an otherwise packed store. It seems tankards, tea towels and shortbread are not enough to attract attention of the cash-heavy international contingent.

Visitors to the English city will be familiar with the dozens and dozens of kiosks situated in central London that sell souvenirs to millions of tourists on a weekly basis. Providing key rings, fridge magnets and more, these merchants are a mainstay and vital for those who want to remember their time in the capital in a fun way.

But the royal wedding has made little impact on the business of these street sellers who don’t even offer much, if anything, in the way of royal reminders.

“It hasn’t affected us at all and won’t in the week leading up either,” said the owner of one of these outlets in the city’s Green Park area, just minutes from Buckingham Palace and where the only royal wedding merchandise on show was a paltry and somewhat cheap-looking bag.

In fact, a walk along Regent Street, the world’s first “shopping street” and one of the most prestigious lifestyles destinations on Earth (according to its website), emphasizes the couple’s invisibility on the commercial front. The numerous Union flags that hang high throughout the street from top to bottom might hint that something patriotic is afoot but this is not reflected on the ground.

None of the dozens of international brands on show on Regent Street – including Apple, Calvin Klein and Jaeger – indicate any royal allegiances in their store windows; with the exception of the oldest and largest toy shop in the world, Hamleys. Fans of the couple can pick up a cute store exclusive: a Hamleys Meghan Bear and a Harry Bear. And, for your convenience, they’re “Buy One, Get One Free!” ($20 each).

A fitting tribute to the young couple?

Perhaps not, but there’s plenty of merchandise out there for those who want a genuine memento of their big day or simply want to raise a glass while wearing a face mask.