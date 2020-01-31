Meghan Markle’s Facialist, Her Hands Insured for $1.3M, Hits L.A. for Oscars Prep

Sarah Chapman, known for her signature "gymnastics facial massage technique" shares tips for red carpet-ready skin as she sets up shop for VIP clients at San Vicente Bungalows.

As one of London’s most sought-after facialists, Sarah Chapman offers a signature "gymnastics facial massage technique" that has won her a list of high-profile devotees and been hailed as so transformative that Chapman’s hands are insured for one million pounds (approximately $1,309,600). No wonder that she counts Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Liv Tyler and Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex — whom she prepped for the royal wedding in 2018 — as fans.

Chapman can usually be found at Skinesis, her chic skincare boutique in London’s posh Chelsea neighborhood, but this year the skincare expert is setting up shop at the super-private San Vincente Bungalows where she will be getting clients red carpet-ready ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards. "A lot of our international clients were asking us when we were going to come to Los Angeles," says Chapman.

While Chapman was fully booked for red carpet prep appointments before even touching down at LAX, she shared her tips with The Hollywood Reporter on how to get award-winning skin at home. "Firstly, supporting skin health internally is really important," she says. "I always recommend my clients take a fish oil or flax supplement and a probiotic to address gut health."

Among her favorites are The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Powder and Elle MacPherson’s WelleCo Super Elixir Greens. "If a client is experiencing break outs or irritated skin, I also recommend cutting out gluten, dairy, salty and spicy foods and alcohol," she says.

Long-haul flights can also be damaging to the skin, so Chapman tells clients who are traveling to spritz their seat and headrest with an essential oil such as lavender or tea tree to kill bacteria, to carry a hand sanitizer, and to apply plenty of her Intense Hydrating Booster Moisture Serum that contains immune-defense skin protectors to protect against airborne bacteria. "Finally, drink lots and lots of water," she says.

Next up comes an overhaul of clients’ cleansing routines. "Just upgrading to a really intense cleansing routine can really improve your skin" says Chapman. "I have my clients mix their cleanser with a mild exfoliant for a week before a big event so, when the day comes, their skin is really glowy and dewy. Makeup artists find that makeup goes on much better." Victoria Beckham is a fan of the method.

Chapman also recommends her Pro Pore Refiner device that she uses during treatments; it combines thermo-therapy, ionic cleansing and ultrasonic vibrations to clear congested pores and give skin a "glass finish."

A light peel is Chapman’s favorite skin booster in the week before a big event. "I never recommend doing anything too intense or that requires recovery," she says. Instead, she sends clients home with the Skinesis 10 day Radiance Recharge System which includes a mild lactic acid micropeel to gently resurface and smooth the skin combined with a powerful brightening vitamin C formula to boost skin clarity.

Finally, the day before, Chapman administers her famous massage technique, which involves fast tapping, pinching and knuckling to brighten, lift, drain toxins and reduce puffiness. "I did Meghan’s facial the night before her wedding to Harry," she says. "It was the last chance to get a really intensive massage and layer on all of the products which she then slept with on. The next day, you wake up and the skin is really dewy, super moisturized, and looks bright and healthy."

A Sarah Chapman Bespoke Luxury Facial starts at $220 for 90 minutes. For appointments, email clinic@sarahchapman.com