Meghan Markle Gets Emotional When Addressing Intense Media Scrutiny

The Duchess of Sussex tells ITV's Tom Bradby that "not many people have asked me if I'm OK."

In a preview for ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex discusses her struggle with being scrutinized by the media amidst her pregnancy and early motherhood.

ITV news anchor Tom Bradby toured with Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry for 10 days in Africa, during which he learned from the Duchess that the constant barrage of media scrutiny has been a "very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Markle and Prince Harry have gone so far as to sue Associated Newspapers over Mail on Sunday's alleged unlawful publication of a private letter she wrote, according to an announcement on the couple's official website Oct. 1.

The Duke of Sussex shared in the statement that "his deepest fear is history repeating itself," adding that he feels media has "vilified [his wife] almost daily for the past nine months" and published "lie after lie" while Markle was on maternity leave.

"I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," he added in the statement.

Bradby touched on those concerns from Prince Harry while speaking with Markle in a garden in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"He’s obviously very concerned about protecting you, and protecting you from what he felt his mother went through," Bradby says in a preview clip, then asking how she's been mentally impacted by media pressure.

The Duchess noted that, "any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable" but with the layers of her royal title, being a new mom and a newlywed, "it's a lot."

In the clip, Markle thanks Bradby for even asking, noting that "not many people have asked me if I'm OK."

When asked by Bradby if it "would be fair" to say she is "not really OK," and if it's been a "struggle," Markle replied, "yes."

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs Oct. 20 on ITV. It is also set to air on ABC on Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.