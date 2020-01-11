Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney (Report)

The Duchess of Sussex's project will result in a donation to conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

Meghan Markle reportedly has signed a deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity.

U.K. newspaper The Times reported Markle would do a voiceover for an unspecified Disney project in exchange for a donation towards conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

The deal was set ahead of Markle and Prince Harry announcing they are preparing to "step back" as senior members of Britain's royal family. The royal family responded to the couple's announcement via its official Twitter account and website with the following statement: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The couple's previous connections with Disney include the two attending the European premiere of The Lion King in July. The premiere was held in support of the organization African Parks, which Prince Harry supports. Disney also presented the couple with a watercolor Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate the birth of their son Archie.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Disney for comment.