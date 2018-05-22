Meghan Markle Steps Out in White Pantyhose for First Public Outing as a Royal

If there was any doubt that her Hollywood past is fading, this is it; it’s conservative palace protocol from now on.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since marrying Prince Harry, and she surprised fashion watchers once again.

Meghan Markle stepped out with her new husband for the Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage, a garden party affair held at Buckingham Palace that had her father-in-law and Harry both sporting morning coats.

Continuing the wedding theme, Markle again wore white, but it was her nurse-like white pantyhose that had jaws dropping. If there was any doubt that her Hollywood past is fading, this is it; it’s conservative palace protocol from now on.

Her short white dress with sheer sleeves was by a British label called GOAT, and the sudden attention seems to have crashed the brand's website. Founded by Jane Lewis, GOAT is an understated go-to for Markle's new sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Samantha Cameron (the wife of former British PM David Cameron) and more. Markle accessorized the look with blush suede "Siren" pumps by Los Angeles brand Tamara Mellon and a proper British topper by London milliner Philip Treacy.

"We've been dressing the great and the good very quietly and very discreetly for many years. Celebrities wear it on their own time, they aren't borrowing it," GOAT's Lewis told Glamour magazine in 2015.

Social media was quick to mock Markle's pantyhose.

But maybe Markle is just an early trendsetter? At his 2019 Cruise show on May 8 in Paris, Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld showed white pantyhose with the house's famous tweeds. And we know the new duchess loves French fashion; she chose Givenchy Haute Couture by Clare Waight Keller for her wedding gown.