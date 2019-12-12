Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Briefcase Is Going Up for Auction

The piece is expected to fetch between $4,000 and $6,000.

Meghan Markle fans should get ready to make a deal.

A briefcase the Duchess of Sussex carried on Deal or No Deal (which she starred in from 2006 to 2007) is going up for auction. The aluminum case with latch closure reads "Number 24" in black acrylic and metal. Although Markle used the case in season two, the blue velvet interior was replaced with red velvet in season three. Imprinted on the interior is "$5,000" — the prize that a contestant would win by selecting the case on the television show.

The bag is for sale as part of the "Hollywood: A Collector's Ransom Auction 109" running Dec. 17-19. The company Profiles in History allows bids to be placed in person in Calabasas, over the phone and online. It's expected to fetch between $4,000 and $6,000 on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Markle is not the only world famous face to have been on Deal or No Deal with this particular briefcase. President Donald Trump appeared on season one to advise a contestant, who chose case Number 24 (he published the book Trump: The Art of the Deal in 1987).

Other items in the Hollywood auction include the vulture headpiece from Cleopatra, Robert Riskin's Academy Awards statue, David O. Selznick's script of Gone with the Wind, the Captain America vibranium shield, the Indiana Jones fedora from Temple of Doom, and clothing pieces worn by Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Sylvester Stallone and Marlon Brando.

Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018 and their son, Archie, was born in May 2019.