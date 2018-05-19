Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Revealed: Clare Waight Keller

The actress said "I do" to the Givenchy artistic director.

After weeks of speculation, Meghan Markle has emerged in a Givenchy couture wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

The celebrity-packed wedding is underway in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where guests including Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Carey Mulligan, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams and Markle's Suits co-stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and more have gathered to see the American actress marry Prince Harry after a worldwind romance that even sparked its own Lifetime movie.

The gown is sleek and minimal, in keeping with Markle's personal style, with long sleeves and a boat neck, somewhat reminiscent of Carolyn Besette Kennedy's famous 1996 gown. The bride is wearing her hair up, with a filigree tiara loaned by the Queen. Altogether, it's a more simple look than Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen gown, for example, which had intricate lace sleeves.

It's a shocking turn that Markle went with Waight Keller, the female artistic director of the French fashion house Givenchy since March 2017. Several other designers had been frontrunners, including Stella McCartney and the British house of Ralph & Russo.

To 1,000-plus years of British and French rivalry, apparently, Markle said “pshaw.” Well, sort of. Although Waight Keller is currently at Givenchy, and before that was at French house Chloe, she is a native Brit who studied for her BA at Ravensbourne College of Art. She gained her Masters in Fashion Knitwear at the Royal College of Art.

She also spent time in the U.S., at Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, and in the early 2000s relaunched the British heritage brand Pringle of Scotland, after a stint alongside Tom Ford at Gucci. So you might say, she’s about as global a designer as they come.

And the house of Givenchy, of course, has a long Hollywood association. Its namesake, who died earlier this year at age 91, was closely associated with Audrey Hepburn, whom he dressed on- and off-screen, including for Sabrina (1954), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) and more. A French aristocrat, Givenchy founded his label in 1952. Early in his career, he garnered attention stateside for his artist-muse relationship with Hepburn, with whom he also developed a close personal relationship, forging a bond between Hollywood and haute couture that still thrives today. "I’m as dependent on Givenchy as some Americans are on their psychiatrist," the actress once said.

It was a big deal when Waight Keller was appointed the first female artistic director of Givenchy, where she has been steering the house in a more rock n’ roll direction. Gal Gadot wore Waight Keller’s sparkly silver fringe gown to the Oscars. Cate Blanchett is also a fan of the designer, who is one of a new geneation of women leading storied French fashion brands, telling THR last year, "I'm excited for her, I'm excited for women, I'm excited for Givenchy."