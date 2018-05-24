Meghan Trainor to Perform at Radio Disney Music Awards

She'll perform a medley along appearances from Charlie Puth and newly crowned 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe.

Meghan Trainor is set to perform at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The RDMA-nominated singer will perform a special medley alongside appearances from Charlie Puth and newly crowned American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.

Trainor is up for awards in three categories: The One – Best Artist; #SquadGoals – Fiercest Fans; and So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile" for her single "No Excuses."

In a statement, Trainor said, "I'm so honored to be nominated for these three incredible awards and I want to give a special shoutout to the Megatronz for being so fierce! I can't wait to perform for everyone, we've got something very special for you."

This is Trainor's first time performing at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which airs Saturday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

Check out the RDMAs' official website for more info, and watch Trainor's "No Excuses" video below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.