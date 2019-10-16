Megyn Kelly Calls for NBC to Hold "Outside Investigation" Into Matt Lauer Accusations

"NBC says they have nothing to hide," the former host said on Fox News. "Great, let's not hide anything."

Megyn Kelly unloaded on her former employer on Wednesday night, using a rare television appearance to chide NBC's handling of sexual misconduct claims made against former host Matt Lauer.

Kelly appeared on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, her first booking since leaving NBC News in January. She had joined NBC from Fox News to launch a morning show that was cancelled after she made a controversial comment about blackface.

Kelly called on NBC to conduct an outside investigation into claims made against Lauer, who was fired in November 2017, and said the network should release former employees from confidentiality agreements to discuss any misconduct they experienced at the network.

"They haven't gotten specific about what monies were paid out to whom," she told Carlson. "Show us the money. They need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements."

Continued Kelly: "NBC says they have nothing to hide. Great, let's not hide anything. Show us all the agreements so we can see which ones pop out, and are they all women? The question is open to whether they put dollars ahead of decency."

Kelly praised Fox News and CBS News for conducting outside investigations into claims of misconduct and said that NBC should do the same.

The network consulted two outside law firms when conducting an investigation into Lauer's past, but ultimately conducted the effort in-house. The probe "found no evidence indicating that any NBC News or Today show leadership, news H.R. or others in positions of authority in the news division received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to Nov. 27, 2017."

"There needs to be an outside investigation into this company," Kelly said. "They investigated themselves. That doesn't work. This is how it's done. You get somebody who's on the outside who can be trusted. If that's true and there's nothing to hide, get an outside investigator. ... More needs to happen to get to the bottom of this."