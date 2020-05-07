Megyn Kelly Lands On-Camera Interview With Biden Accuser Tara Reade

The former U.S. Senate aide to the presumptive Democratic nominee has so far turned down all opportunities to sit with a major broadcast or cable news network.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has landed an on-camera interview with Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Joe Biden who has claimed that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sexually assaulted her.

Reade has given interviews to print and online news outlets but has so far rebuffed opportunities to appear on a national television network, citing concerns about her personal safety.

Reade was said to be "in talks" for an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace that did not end up getting scheduled.

CNN's Don Lemon said on Monday night that Reade had bailed on a planned interview with him. "Last Friday, Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault when she worked in his senate office in 1993, canceled an interview she agreed to do with me, saying she wasn’t comfortable doing the interview any longer after the former vice president spoke with MSNBC that morning and categorically denied the allegation," he explained.

Kelly told her Twitter followers that the Reade interview featured "some tough questions in a riveting exchange" and "a ton of news."

Since leaving NBC News, Kelly has launched her own online media company and conducted a few newsy interviews that have featured "MK" branding.

In November 2019, she interviewed a former ABC News associate producer who had been blamed for leaking an embarrassing video of network personality Amy Robach.

She also interviewed House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy about ABC's coverage of the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein.