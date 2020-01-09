Megyn Kelly Says She Performed "Infamous" Twirl for Roger Ailes

"If you don't get how demeaning that is, I can't help you," says Kelly in a conversation about 'Bombshell' with other Fox News accusers Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar and Julie Zann.

Megyn Kelly is delivering on her promise to fully digest Bombshell, Lionsgate's awards-buzzy drama about the women who exposed sexual harassment at Fox News under former chief Roger Ailes.

When the film first released, Kelly took to Instagram to say that though she had no involvement with the movie (which sees Charlize Theron portraying her with uncanny similarity), she said it was an "incredibly emotional experience" to watch her story on the big screen and that she would return with more thoughts on the film.

On Thursday, Kelly posted a preview video on her Instagram page to a larger piece called "Megyn Kelly Presents: A Response to Bombshell," where she sits down with her husband, Douglas Brunt (played by Mark Duplass in the film), and fellow Fox News accusers Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar and Julie Zann to discuss their thoughts on the film after a group screening.

During the three-minute preview of the Kelly-hosted sit-down, Huddy tells Kelly that her mother heard former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly "pleasuring himself" on speaker phone and all the women shared whether or not they had to perform the "infamous spin" for Ailes inside his office.

A powerful scene in Bombshell features Margot Robbie's fictional character meeting privately with Ailes about her career and being asked by the then-Fox News boss to twirl for him to show off her body. The scene digresses from there.

Bakhtiar tells Kelly that she was asked by Ailes to get up and turn around, though she declined; Zann says she was asked to "twirl" and that she did it; and Huddy says she was instead asked things like, "Turn around so I can see your ass."

When the women pose the question back to Kelly, she says, "So I was asked to do the spin, and God help me, I did it. I know people think it's like, 'Oh yeah, you have to spin around.' But I remember feeling like: I put myself through school; I was offered partnership at Jones Day, one of the best law firms in the world; I argued before federal courts of appeal all over the nation; I came here, I'm covering the U.S. Supreme Court, I graduated with honors from all of my programs, and now he wants me to twirl. And I did it. If you don't get how demeaning that is, I can't help you."

When sharing the preview video, Kelly wrote that she has "no connection to the movie Bombshell, other than I lived it. I did not produce, consult on, or have anything to do with the film. Neither I nor the women I watched it with sold the rights to our stories (or in my case, my book), so it was somewhat jarring to see a version of our experiences told by strangers." (Huddy violated the nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016 when she left Fox News over allegations that O’Reilly sexually harassed her to share her story, including with screenwriter Charles Randolph.)

Kelly's post continued, "I watched the movie with some of my friends who, like me, were sexually harassed while at Fox News. We talked about it afterward in what proved to be an emotional, raw, revealing discussion of what the filmmakers got right, wrong, and what really happened to us those years ago."

Kelly will release the full video conversation on her Instagram page at 4 p.m. E.T.

In response to the film, which also stars Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, a spokesperson for Fox News had said, in part, of the late Ailes, "Since the 2016 departure of Roger Ailes, Fox News has worked tirelessly to completely change the company culture. No other company has implemented such a comprehensive and continuous overhaul. We are incredibly proud of our team and will continue to emphasize transparency across all Fox News Media."