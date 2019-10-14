Megyn Kelly Returning to Fox News for Guest Spot on Tucker Carlson's Show

The former Fox News host, who left the network in January 2017 after public conflicts with former colleagues Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity, will sit down for an interview on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Wednesday night.

Megyn Kelly is making a return to Fox News after three years as a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The former Fox News host will sit down for an interview with Carlson on Wednesday night's show, the host announced Monday. After discussing reporter Ronan Farrow's claim in his new book Catch and Kill that NBC hindered his Harvey Weinstein reporting, Carlson told viewers, "This Wednesday night, two nights from now, someone who knows an awful lot about NBC is making her first TV appearance since parting ways from that channel nearly a year ago. Megyn Kelly will join us on this program for her first interview. She's got a lot to say. I hope you'll watch."

Kelly and NBC parted ways in January after public outcry over the former Megyn Kelly Today host's treatment of the topic of blackface during a segment about Halloween costumes. The agreement between the host and the network paid out the remainder of her three-year $69 million contract and does not include a non-compete clause, according to sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

That said, the interview doesn't mean Kelly is going to reprise work for Fox News anytime soon. “Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Kelly left Fox News in January 2017 after public conflicts with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and current host Sean Hannity. She additionally has written about her experience with accused sexual harasser and former Fox News chief Roger Ailes in her book Settle for More. Kelly will be portrayed by Charlize Theron in the upcoming film Bombshell, which depicts Ailes' downfall at the media company.